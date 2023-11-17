ABU DHABI -- The success of the Global Media Congress will contribute to enhancing the UAE's pioneering position as a main hub for the media industry, stated Bolotbek Tillebaev, Director-General of the National Television and Radio Corporation (NTRK) of the Kyrgyz Republic.

On the sidelines of the second edition of the Global Media Congress (GMC), Tillebaev told the Emirates News Agency (WAM) that the congress succeeded in attracting key figures in the media industry to exchange expertise and knowledge, as well as promoting technologies and new trends in the media sector.

He said that the GMC contributed significantly to anticipating the future of the media sector by discussing and analysing new trends in the sector and highlighting new technologies and strategies necessary to develop the industry.

Tillebaev noted that the themes of the congress highlighted several important aspects, including environment and sustainable development, with the participation of many industry experts and journalists to raise awareness on how media can cover such topics.

Modern technology plays a key role in the media industry as it assists practitioners in creating interactive content, improving audio/video quality, and data analysis, Tillebaev stated, adding that blockchain technology can be utilised to ensure transparency and safety in the media industry.