Bahrain - stc Bahrain has secured the highest ranking across 12 quality of services (QoS) parameters which includes top three categories of the latest 2022 Bahrain Telecommunications Regulatory Authority (TRA) Mobile QoS report.

This is another milestone for stc Bahrain, the digital enabler of innovative solutions and new technologies in line with the evolving consumer demand.

Playing a pivotal role in Bahrain’s transformation to be a more digitally enabled society, and strengthening its digital position in the region, stc Bahrain’s nationwide 5G coverage network covers Bahrain’s residential and business areas with its advanced generation of services and delivers unwitnessed performance in terms of speed and low latency.

Record speeds

As it continues to expand its 5G nationwide coverage, stc 5G network has been recognised to be the fastest in the kingdom with record upload and download speeds and high computing capabilities that deliver high-resolution video, VR, AR, multimedia, and online data communications.

Moreover, stc Bahrain has been ranked First network for Best Voice quality of service and Best Web Experience for the cutting-edge technology and innovation it brings to Bahrain enabling the community to experience a new digital way of life.

Eng Nezar Banabeela, stc Bahrain CEO, said: “We are thrilled to have secured a top ranking across 12 technology parameters in the 2022 TRA’s Mobile QoS report. It is a testament to our high-network quality and wide 5G coverage bandwidth across Bahrain and our capabilities to fuel 5G experiences for customers and businesses. This is important to us as we continue to push new boundaries in technology, to provide state-of-the-art and next-generation connectivity services to our customers while contributing to making Bahrain more digitally enabled.”

