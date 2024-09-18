Sharjah is launching the world’s first commercial artificial intelligence (AI) licence in partnership with Microsoft, as it seeks to keep pace with economies based on autonomous systems and digital data.

Mohammed Juma Al Masharrkh, CEO of Sharjah FDI office said the initiative will accelerate the investment process and that of doing business in the emirate and reflects its commitment to developing smart economies.

The initiative was announced on the first day of the Sharjah Investment Forum and is part of the emirate’s ambition to become the best destination for international companies, Al Masharrkh said.

Sharjah was the fifth fastest growing city for attracting foreign direct investment globally in 2023, he said.

(Reporting by Imogen Lillywhite; editing by Seban Scaria)

