Riyadh – Almosafer, a subsidiary of Seera Group Holding, has become the first travel company in Saudi Arabia that tests the integration of ChatGPT to enhance the booking experience by providing smarter and more tailored responses to customer queries.

During the pilot phase, the integrated platform will be available to a limited number of customers, who will have assistance with their flight search and planning their trip post booking besides getting more information about their destination of choice, according to a press release.

Almosafer noted that its virtual travel advisor comes under the name Khalid.

The company is testing a voice search function powered by ChatGPT, the artificial intelligence (AI) chatbot developed by the AI research and deployment company OpenAI. The AI tool will enable customers to search for the best flight options in both English and Arabic by simply recording the flight search request.

Khalid’s responses to the search function will be enhanced; meanwhile, the AI advisor can provide additional information on the destination customers have chosen for their upcoming trip.

CEO of Almosafer, Muzzammil Ahussain, said: “At Almosafer, we continue to lead the industry with our digital-first approach. The testing of ChatGPT reflects our commitment to constantly enhance our digital platforms and maintain our position at the forefront of technology.”

Ahussain added: “Through ChatGPT, Khalid will be empowered to become a more holistic travel consultant with the necessary knowledge and expertise. We will continue to seek out the latest and best technological innovations to enhance our customer experience.”

In 2022, Saudi Arabia’s sovereign wealth fund sealed a non-binding term sheet with Seera to acquire 30% equity in Almosafer Company for Travel and Tourism for up to SAR 1.55 billion.

Earlier, the parent company Seera partnered with flyadeal to establish a direct channel for Almosafer to sell flyadeal’s products and ancillaries.

