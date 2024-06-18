MAKKAH — -Saudi Data and Artificial Intelligence Authority (SDAIA) is working to develop the capabilities of the Smart Makkah Operations Center (Smart Moc) according to the latest standards using artificial intelligence to ensure the safety and comfort of pilgrims and facilitate their movement within the holy precincts.



The center also works in various fields of programming, data, and artificial intelligence, to follow up on various platforms and provide accurate analyses of their workflow.



This is within the framework of SDAIA's interest in employing the latest technologies to achieve the best results in serving the guests of God, including Hajj pilgrims, Umrah pilgrims, and visitors to the Grand Mosque.



Among the center’s efforts is the BASEER platform, one of the technical initiatives launched by SDAIA in partnership with the Ministry of Interior, represented by Public Security,, to provide solutions based on national algorithms in artificial intelligence to support the efforts of government agencies in Hajj and managing crowds.



Meanwhile, the Sawaher platform provides advanced analyses of support services in regulating vehicle movement and managing crowds in the holy sites, in addition to the advanced analytics data panel that provides data about the general situation in each location according to specific indicators, such as the average waiting time of vehicles in port lanes, measuring the indicators of dispersal and the behavior of pilgrims at the Jamarat and the paths leading to it, and supporting the authorities in implementing dispersal plans and counting the numbers of pilgrims.



SDAIA invested huge efforts, as the national enabler of everything related to data and artificial intelligence in Saud Arabia, to build a smart digital system in Makkah and the Holy Sites to support government agencies, especially the Ministry of Interior, in managing Hajj from operational centers at their headquarters in accordance with the highest standards of performance, continuity, and cybersecurity.

© Copyright 2022 The Saudi Gazette. All Rights Reserved. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).