Schneider Electric, a global leader in energy management and automation, has announced a collaboration with DataVolt, to provide next-generation data centre solutions in Saudi Arabia.

This agreement focuses on exploring joint initiatives within DataVolt's sustainability strategy and decarbonisation roadmap, while progressing advanced digital infrastructure and energy management solutions for hyperscale data centres.

It will explore potential synergies on Sustainability and Decarbonisation and work close with DataVolt team to achieve its sustainability objectives through the implementation of Schneider Electric's innovative EcoStruxure solutions, which optimise energy efficiency and minimise environmental footprint.

Cutting-edge digital infrastructure

Additionally, Schneider Electric and DataVolt will also explore opportunities for establishing cutting-edge digital infrastructure and energy management solutions tailored to the specific needs of hyperscale data centres, ensuring scalability, reliability, and operational excellence.

"This collaboration will enable us to accelerate our sustainability journey and develop cutting-edge solutions that meet the evolving needs of the hyperscale data center market in Saudi Arabia," commented Rajit Nanda, Chief Executive Officer at DataVolt.

"We will advance DataVolt’s sustainability goals and empower them to deliver next-generation data centre solutions," said Mohamed Shaheen, Cluster President for Saudi Arabia, Yemen, Bahrain and Pakistan at Schneider Electric. "This collaboration aligns with our commitment to sustainability and innovation, and we are confident that our combined expertise will contribute significantly to the development of a greener and more efficient data centre ecosystem in Saudi Arabia."

Building a sustainable future

By combining Schneider Electric's global leadership in sustainability and data center solutions with DataVolt's regional expertise and commitment to innovation, this collaboration aims to:

•Drive Sustainability: Support DataVolt in achieving its decarbonisation goals and contribute to the development of a more sustainable data center industry in Saudi Arabia.

•Empower Innovation: Develop future-proof data center solutions that meet the ever-growing demand for hyperscale computing power.

•Enhance Efficiency: Optimise energy usage and minimise operational costs for DataVolt's data center facilities.

