RIYADH — The decision of the Council of Ministers on Tuesday to establish the Supreme Space Council comes in view of the strategic importance of the space sector, which represents the next trillion global economy and the main engine to stimulate innovation and inspire future generations, according to a statement of the Communications, Space and Technology Commission (CSTC).



Crown Prince and Prime Minister Mohammed bin Salman will head the new council. The Cabinet also decided to change the name of the Communications and Information Technology Commission (CITC) to the Communications, Space and Technology Commission (CSTC).



Members of the Supreme Space Council include Minister of Communications and Information Technology Abdullah Al-Swaha (vice chairman of the Council); Minister of Foreign Affairs Prince Faisal bin Farhan; Minister of Finance Muhammad Al-Jadaan; Minister of Industry and Mineral Resources Bandar Al-Khorayef; Chief of General Intelligence Khalid Al-Humaidan; Head of the Presidency of State Security Abdul Aziz Al-Huwairini; CSTC Governor Muhammad Al-Tamimi; President of the General Authority of Civil Aviation Abdulaziz Al-Duailej; Chairman of the Board of Directors of the Research, Development and Innovation Authority Abdullah Al-Swaha, Chief of the General Staff Gen. Fayyad Al-Ruwaili.



The CSTC revealed that the Supreme Space Council will assume many roles, including approving policies and strategies for space programs, approving annual plans and monitoring the implementation of the strategy, and achieving compatibility with various sectors and national needs.



Commenting on the creation of the council, Minister of Communications and Information Technology Abdullah Al-Swaha said that the presidency of the council by Crown Prince and Prime Minister Mohammed bin Salman is a clear message on the importance of the space sector as the next trillion global economy and an important step to stimulate innovation and inspire future generations for our beloved country.”

