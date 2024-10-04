Riyadh: stc Group and Ooredoo Group, in a significant step towards advancing the region's digital landscape, have signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) to establish a strategic collaboration.



According to an stc Group news release, the collaboration aims to enhance the information and communication technology (ICT) ecosystem and expand digital services and connectivity across the broader Middle East and North Africa (MENA) region.

By combining the strengths of both companies, the collaboration is well positioned to meet the growing global demand and support the region’s rapidly evolving digital landscape.



“In continuation of the stc Group journey in elevating the ICT digital ecosystem, we are proud to announce this strategic regional collaboration, spotlighting our commitment to elevate and expand such journey across the MENA region," said stc Group chief carrier and wholesale officer Mohamed Alabbadi.



Ooredoo Group chief business services officer Najib Khan, commented, “We are excited to join forces with stc Group on this visionary strategic collaboration. Together, we are committed to leading the way in driving innovation and accelerating digital transformation, laying a strong foundation for sustained economic growth and fostering regional development.”