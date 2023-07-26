Riyadh: Saudi Data and Artificial Intelligence Authority (SDAIA) and the National Technology Development Program (NTDP), in cooperation with New Native Inc., launched Tuesday GAIA, the world’s first generative artificial-intelligence (AI) early-stage accelerator program in the Middle East and North Africa (MENA) region.



GAIA 10-week accelerator program at King Abdulaziz City for Science and Technology in Riyadh seeks to enhance the Kingdom’s scientific status and pioneering position in AI and targets the entrepreneurship sector and technology startups with coaching sessions and training on mechanisms to transform innovative ideas into successful Al-driven businesses.



GAIA accelerator program aims to shed light on the Kingdom’s pioneering AI roles and creating 300 new Al companies within 36 months. It also will work to create a community for local and international AI start-ups, where they can exchange expertise and enhance cooperation.