Riyadh: The Saudi Company for Artificial Intelligence (SCAI), a PIF-owned company, signed today an MoU with the Saudi Technology and Security Comprehensive Control Company (Tahakom).



The two parties will collaborate to develop the AI infrastructure and super-computing capabilities necessary to power the next generation of AI applications.



The partnership was announced today at the Global AI Summit in the presence of CEO of SCAI Eng. Ayman AlRashed, and CEO of Tahakom Eng. Nabeel Al-Omar. Under the terms of the MoU, the companies will leverage their joint technical capabilities to cultivate and implement the infrastructure required to process the huge amounts of data that will be generated by smart cities. The collaboration is set to further enable a climate of innovation across the Kingdom’s AI ecosystem, contribute to the development of homegrown intellectual property, and inspire the next generation of talented Saudi data scientists.



Eng. Ayman AlRashed, CEO of SCAI, said: “We are pleased to enter into this new partnership with Tahakom, which represents another significant milestone on our journey to drive innovation and further strengthen Saudi Arabia’s AI ecosystem. Together, we look forward to working to accelerate the adoption of AI as the Kingdom continues to advance its digital transformation agenda and build a more connected future for our cities that will enhance the lives of citizens for generations to come.”



Established in 2015, Tahakom leverages innovative technologies to deliver state-of-the-art solutions in the public safety and smart mobility technologies. The Riyadh-based company operates across all regions of the Kingdom and aim to build end-to-end ecosystems in complex domains.



Nabeel al Omar, CEO of Tahakom, commented: “At Tahakom, we are committed to empowering government agencies, companies and individuals with the most innovative Smart Mobility and Public Safety ecosystem through the development and operation of trusted technologically-advanced and data-driven solutions. We are happy to partner with SCAI to continue developing the Kingdom's AI infrastructure with the aim to improve quality of life and create economic value in fulfilment of Vision 2030’s transformative objectives.”



SCAI was launched to support PIF’s strategic goals and achieve national priorities by driving innovation in the AI sector. The company delivers impactful solutions through a host of advanced technologies and is showcasing its range of customer-centric products and services this week at the Global AI Summit in Riyadh. Organized by the Saudi Data & AI Authority (SDAIA), the summit gathers global experts and decision-makers from the public sector, academia, and private sector to explore and shape the future of AI.