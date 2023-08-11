Riyadh: The King Salman Global Academy for the Arabic Language (KSAA) launched today the "Creating Digital Dictionaries" pathway, which aims to empower lexicographers in modern technologies used in creating modern digital dictionaries, translating digital content into Arabic, and training them to use modern standards followed in the lexicography.



Furthermore, this step will help improve and develop Arabic dictionaries, and enrich the Arabic linguistic content available on the Internet, thus contributing to spreading knowledge, improving the cultural and educational level, enhancing cultural communication and interaction among peoples, and supporting works that serve the Arabic language.



The pathway consists of four main areas: dictionaries concerned with vocabulary, dictionaries concerned with structures, dictionaries concerned with terms, and dictionaries concerned with uses and semantics.



This pathway targets individuals specialized in the Arabic lexicon industry, those interested in this field, those wishing to convert their paper dictionaries into digital dictionaries, and translators and non-linguists from other disciplines who have the desire to develop their skills in creating digital dictionaries and translating digital lexical content.



KSAA invited those wishing to participate in creating the digital dictionaries to register via https://anlp.ksaa.gov.sa/e-dictionaries/.