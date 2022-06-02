Riyadh: The Digital Government Authority (DGA) has launched the "Inclusive Government Program" with the aim of providing integrated digital services to the government sector in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, encouraging the use of infrastructure and common applications, in addition to raising the level of data sharing among the government agencies, and achieving integration between them in order to enable and accelerate sustainable digital government transformation.



The DGA Governor of the Authority, Eng. Ahmed bin Mohammad Al-Suwayan, stressed that the "Inclusive Government Program" seeks to provide a better digital experience for the beneficiary through unified platforms and applications, in addition to developing and operating comprehensive government platforms through a set of technologies that enable the authorities to develop, exchange and link services without the need to redesign, test and run the same platforms.