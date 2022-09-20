Riyadh: The Communications and Information Technology Commission has published the Spectrum Trading Regulations, as part of the efforts to implement its National Spectrum Strategy (2020-2025), the regulations aims to embrace a market-oriented approach to spectrum management.



The Spectrum Trading Regulations allow access to spectrum through secondary markets to adopt new mechanisms for utilizing spectrum efficiently through frequency reuse. Furthermore, the types of spectrum trading that the regulations introduce are full and partial spectrum transfers.



Moreover, CITC’s objectives of introducing Spectrum Trading in the Kingdom are to promote innovations in wireless technologies, achieve efficient use of spectrum, and enhance the quality of services provided to end-users. In addition, the document aligns with CITC’s aspirations to establish transparency in spectrum management procedures and improve the flexibility of access to spectrum.



The Spectrum Trading Regulations document underwent public consultations before it was approved to consider and measure stakeholders feedback and needs of spectrum. Finally, the document can be accessed via CITC’s Regulations Portal: https://regulations.citc.gov.sa/en/pages/published-document.aspx#/published-document