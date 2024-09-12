stc Group, a leading enabler of digital transformation, has signed a strategic partnership agreement with New Murabba, a PIF Company, to enhance and facilitate the implementation of advanced communications and information technology at New Murabba.

The partnership will leverage a wide range of innovative digital solutions provided by stc Group in the future.

Through these types of agreements, stc Group aims to drive digital and technical transformation across major projects in the Kingdom more broadly, enhancing infrastructure and digital services within its real estate sector by leveraging the most advanced solutions.

stc Group CEO Eng. Olayan Alwetaid said: “This strategic partnership reflects stc Group’s excellent digital ecosystem and its ongoing commitment to driving digital transformation and being a key enabler of national development. New Murabba represents a major national initiative, and we are deeply committed to supporting it by providing the latest digital technologies.”

New Murabba CEO Michael Dyke said: “Our strategic partnership with stc Group will position New Murabba as a pioneering urban development that enhances the quality of life and serves as a global example of innovation and sustainability. This collaboration will further establish New Murabba as one of the world’s most transformative, modern downtowns.”

The partnership between stc Group and New Murabba will boost innovation and improve the quality of life in alignment with the kingdom’s objectives. It will also enable New Murabba to benefit from the most advanced technological solutions, offering a unique experience for residents, workers, and visitors.

This strategic alliance covers the potential implementation of all communications and information technology infrastructure projects. It also includes utilising stc Group’s diverse and innovative digital solutions, which are supported by their expertise in smart city development. These solutions will encompass key elements such as the Internet of Things, artificial intelligence, cloud services, and cybersecurity.

New Murabba is shaping new standards for urban development in the kingdom and championing Riyadh’s transformation into a global, modern metropolis. The destination will seamlessly integrate technology with nature and sustainability, driving the capital’s evolution and improving living standards. At the heart of New Murabba is the Mukaab, a cube-shaped skyscraper measuring 400 meters in height, width, and length, making it one of the largest urban structures in the world. The design draws inspiration from the region’s traditional Najdi architectural style.

