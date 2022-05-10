Riyadh -The Chairman of the Board of Directors of the Saudi Space Commission Eng. Abdullah Amer Al-Sawaha held a meeting with Pamela Melroy, the Deputy Administrator of the American Space Agency (NASA) in Washington DC today, during his visit to the United States of America to enhance cooperation between the two countries in space technology.

During the meeting, the two discussed opportunities for strategic cooperation in the development of the space sector, as well as investment in future joint projects to achieve mutual economic and strategic goals.

This meeting was a part of a tour by the Chairman of the Board of Directors of the Commission to the United States, which included visits to American institutions and companies working in the space sector, with the goal of enhancing the Commission’s efforts in developing the sector and cooperating with various international space and technology organizations.

The meeting was attended by HRH Princess Reema Bandar Al Saud, the Saudi Ambassador to the United States of America, Dr. Munir Al-Desouki, President of King Abdulaziz City for Science and Technology, and the President-designate of the Saudi Space Commission, Dr. Muhammad bin Saud Al Tamimi.