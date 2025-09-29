Arabian Internet and Communications Services Company (solutions) has signed a SAR 313.39 million contract with Saudi Telecom Company (stc) on 25 September 2025.

The 36-month deal aims to expand and develop stc’s internet and communications networks to serve the business units, according to a bourse filing.

The project covers upgrading internal and international networks, replacing outdated equipment, and supporting the growth of 5G services.

It also covers network expansion, virtual broadband upgrades, and new data center infrastructure in Khamis Mushait, Dammam, Qassim, and north Riyadh.

The agreement’s scope further includes supplying, installing, and testing related systems and equipment.

Meanwhile, the financial impact of the contract is expected to appear in the solutions' financial statements commencing from the first quarter (Q1) of 2026.

In the first half (H1) of 2025, the net profits of solutions went up by 0.12% to SAR 807 million from SAR 806 million in H1-24.

During the first six months (6M) of 2025, stc logged 13.38% year-on-year (YoY) higher net profits valued at SAR 7.47 billion, against SAR 6.59 billion.

