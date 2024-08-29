Riyadh: The Saudi Data and Artificial Intelligence Authority (SDAIA) organized a workshop titled "Basier Platform: Insights into Crowd Management" to showcase the platform's services, which are based on advanced national algorithms. The workshop took place at the authority's headquarters in Riyadh, and it was attended by representatives from government agencies.



The workshop covered various topics related to the Baseer platform, including the role of artificial-intelligence (AI) technologies in serving the visitors of the Two Holy Mosques. SDAIA is the national authority for all data and AI matters in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and is responsible for organization, development, and management.



The Baseer platform is one of the technical initiatives launched by SDAIA in partnership with the Ministry of Interior, represented by the Public Security, to provide AI-based solutions using national algorithms to support government agencies in Hajj, crowd management, and Umrah performers.



During the workshop, participants discussed the technical solutions provided by the Basier platform, which include behavior recognition, virtual gates, and crowd counting.



As part of its efforts in the field of data and AI, SDAIA aims to provide data and forecasting capabilities and enhance them with continuous innovation in AI to ensure that the Kingdom becomes a leader in information, data, and AI-based economies.