Riyadh – Perfect Presentation for Commercial Services Company (2P) inked a project contract worth SAR 59.74 million on 17 July 2023, according to a bourse filing.

The 60-month agreement covers the operation and maintenance services for communications networks at the Royal Commission in Yanbu.

The servces will include IP-TV networks, channel receivers, satellite dishes, wall screens, and all work related to living broadcasts, surveillance cameras, and time-lapse cameras. Fire and security alarms are also included in the award deal, along with wireless networks, communication towers, and disaster warning devices.

The Saudi company highlighted that the project will reflect positively on its financial results during the 2023-2028 years.

Last month, the listed firm and Saudi Data and Artificial Intelligence Authority (SDAIA) signed a SAR 84.45 million agreement.

All Rights Reserved - Mubasher Info © 2005 - 2022 Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).