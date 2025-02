Saudi's NEOM, a Red Sea urban and industrial development, signed on Monday an agreement with DataVolt to develop a 1.5 GW net zero artificial intelligence project in the Saudi development's Oxagon industrial zone, the Saudi state news agency reported.

The project would see investment worth $5 billion.

