RIYADH — The National eLearning Center (NeLC) has recently unveiled a comprehensive framework for integrating artificial intelligence (AI) into digital education throughout the Kingdom. This framework aims to establish a set of guidelines, standards, and best practices for implementing AI in all educational sectors, including general, higher, vocational, and lifelong learning.



This initiative is designed to boost digital education and foster innovation, aligning with the Kingdom's growing focus on harnessing AI for advancement in various sectors, particularly digital education. The framework will act as an extensive resource for decision-makers and educational practitioners to maximize the benefits of AI in digital education and training. It will guide the development, management, and evaluation of AI applications in this field, while also promoting innovation in digital educational practices.



The framework encompasses nine key dimensions: leadership, curriculum design and content development, teaching and learning methodologies, evaluation and performance monitoring, ethical considerations and responsible use, adherence to technology standards, ensuring security and data privacy, student support mechanisms, and professional development opportunities. It also emphasizes the importance of ongoing assessment and improvement as a fundamental aspect of the framework.

