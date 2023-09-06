Saudi Arabia’s AI powerhouse Mozn, a market leader in enterprise artificial-intelligence technologies, today announced a collaboration with Mobily Pay to enhance the level of safety in their user experience.



The two companies formalized their collaboration during Seamless Saudi Arabia 2023, a two-day event held at Riyadh Front Exhibition Centre. Tens of thousands of professionals from the e-commerce, retail, fintech, and payments segments gathered at the summit to discuss emerging trends and collaborate on solutions to ongoing challenges.



At the ceremony, Mobily Pay CEO, Ayman AlEissa, and Mozn’s Founder and CEO, Dr Mohammed Alhussein, signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU), signifying Mobily Pay’s intent to bolster its user experience safety through Mozn’s flagship, AI-powered, risk management platform, FOCAL.



“Mozn is steadfastly committed to the financial security of Saudi Arabia,” said Dr. Mohammed Alhussein, CEO & Founder, Mozn. “As the Kingdom embarks on an ambitious path of economic diversification, we cannot ignore the risks and challenges associated with digital transformation. By partnering with Mobily Pay, we reinforce our pledge to combat these risks by utilizing the robust, advanced capabilities of FOCAL.”



"Mobily Pay is committed to enhancing the commerce experience in a world that is increasingly digital," said Ayman AlEissa, CEO of Mobily Pay. "We are equally committed to protecting our customers. Our partnership with Mozn fortifies our pledge to security, ensuring that transactions made through Mobily Pay are both safe and trustworthy."



Mozn is leading the movement to strengthen the financial industry throughout the Kingdom, and spearheading this change is FOCAL by Mozn, which excels in identifying, measuring, and mitigating risk. FOCAL has crossed over 2 billion checks to empower clients to improve customer experience efficiency and achieve compliance while taking a risk-based approach. This dedication to excellence was celebrated by FOCAL's recent recognition as one of the Top 200 FinTech Companies globally and one of the Top 25 in the “Digital Business Solutions” award by the prestigious Statista and CNBC.

