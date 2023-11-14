JEDDAH— A smart tool for selecting business models to help male and female entrepreneurs to explore more than 50 innovative business methodologies has been launched in Jeddah.

The launching was held at the Jeddah Forum for the National Business Innovation System, organized by the Small and Medium Enterprises General Authority (Monsha’at) on the occasion of the Global Entrepreneurship Week at Dar Al-Hekma University. Global Entrepreneurship Week is a global celebration of entrepreneurship that occurs from November 13–19 this year.



The opening session of the forum was held in the presence of Director General of Innovation at Monsha’at Eng. Abdul Majeed Al-Omrani, and President of Dar Al-Hekma University Dr. Abeer Al-Deghaither.

The three-day forum is being held in partnership with more than 20 government and private entities interested in providing services and opportunities to Saudi innovative firms. Several prominent experts and specialists from the American Global Innovation Institute are taking part in the forum.



The smart tool has been applied globally and locally, as it is an unprecedented one in the field of digital government services around the world.

This tool is one of the services provided by Monsha’at’s Fikra Commercial Innovation System Portal, as it was developed and programmed by the project activation team of the National Business Innovation System, within the initiatives of the National Transformation Program.

