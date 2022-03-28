Riyadh - Mubasher: Al Moammar Information Systems Company (MIS) has been awarded three projects at a combined value of around SAR 126.8 million from the Ministry of Health, King Abdulaziz City for Science and Technology, and the General Office of the Presidency of State Security.

Under a 12-month project worth SAR 79.81 million, the company will maintain the medical devices and equipment for Al Noor Specialised Hospital in Makkah, according to a bourse disclosure on Monday.

Moreover, MIS will carry out infrastructure and hardware licenses for King Abdulaziz City at a total value of SAR 21.87 million.

The company noted that the project will be implemented over 36 months.

The Saudi listed firm will also run and maintain the main data centre at the Presidency of State Security for 36 months with an estimated value of SAR 25.10 million.

It is worth noting that in January, MIS signed two contracts with Edarat Communications and Information Technology Company at an aggregated amount of SAR 84.5 million.

