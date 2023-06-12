Riyadh: Deputy Minister of Environment, Water and Agriculture, Eng. Mansour bin Hilal Al-Mushaiti, witnessed here yesterday the signing of a memorandum of understanding (MoU) between the Environment Ministry and the Beijing Institute of Genomics, with the aim of designing and operating joint initiatives between the two parties.



The purpose of the MoU, which was signed on the sidelines of the 10th Arab-China Business Conference, is to support and develop areas of research, innovation and entrepreneurship within the Ministry's sectors.



On behalf of the Ministry, Undersecretary for Research and Innovation, Dr. Abdulaziz bin Malik Almalik, signed the MoU while the Institute's CEO signed on behalf of his organization.



Through the terms of the MoU, the two parties will cooperate to develop scientific research, technology transfer, training, education and industrial development in the fields of agricultural genetics and biotechnology to contribute to enhancing food security and environmental protection in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.



Moreover, the MoU aims to promote the use of advanced genomics technologies, the application of biotechnology solutions in the fields of agriculture, as well as big data analysis capabilities.



According to the MoU, the two parties will discuss the possibility of establishing a national platform for research and development in genetics and biotechnology. The institute will also play the role of the ministry's technological partner in the field of biotechnology.