LOS ANGELES — Minister of Communications and Information Technology (CIT) Eng. Abdullah Al-Swaha met with Google and Alphabet CEO Sundar Pichai in Silicon Valley, California, to bolster their strategic partnership in cloud computing, innovation, and capacity development. The meeting, attended by senior executives, focused on deepening collaboration to fuel the growth of the digital economy and entrepreneurship.



As per an official report from the CIT ministry, discussions included plans to advance the strategic partnership in cloud computing, fostering a tech-savvy generation, and accelerating the digital transformation journey in Saudi Arabia.



Eng. Al-Swaha also engaged with the CEO of Intel, exploring opportunities for collaboration and research in network technologies and artificial intelligence solutions. The goal is to contribute to innovative solutions and build a digital economy grounded in technology and innovation.

