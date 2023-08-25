Jeddah: Manga Productions, a subsidiary of Mohammed bin Salman Foundation "Misk", has signed a publishing deal with Microdis to distribute the "Flashback 2" video game.



This agreement grants Manga Productions full rights to publish, distribute, and localize Flashback 2 in the Middle East and North Africa region.



Flashback 2 is expected to be released for players on November 16 on Nintendo Switch, PS4, PS5, Xbox One series X|S, and PC.



Flashback 2 presented its gameplay trailer for Gamescom 2023, one of the largest gaming events in the European Continent, held in Cologne, Germany, from August 23-27.



Flashback 2 offers an exciting journey to the players through several levels in different worlds, including the new city of Washington, and the players will be able to use their abilities to eliminate threats against civilizations.