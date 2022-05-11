RIYADH — X-Life, a robot created by Saudi hands, wowed visitors in the International Education Conference and Exhibition for Education (ICEE 2022).



It's a robot that roams the Education Exhibition's hallways, giving visitors a unique opportunity to learn about the field's secrets. It was completely developed by a group of Saudi professionals from various Saudi cities.



X-Life was created to be used in a variety of activities, including assistance in different rescue operations, due to its high flexibility that allows it to reach tiny locations that are difficult to reach such as pits and wells.



The robot has also been programmed to aid in the search for missing people and the identification of suspects.



ICEE 2022’s second day of activity began on May 9, with a big flood of university and school students, visitors, and participants, as well as a remarkable attendance of scientific workshops hosted at the Ministry of Education's pavilion.



In the exhibition that accompanied the conference, educational institutions, universities, and local and international education centers from 23 participating countries had a prominent presence.



In addition, 262 local and international educational bodies reviewed their creative ideas and educational experiences in front of a large audience and interactive sessions.



Among the sessions that were launched on the second day were "digital transformation and innovation in education", "e-learning in the Kingdom, an international vision", and "modern trends in teaching and learning".

