Saudi Arabia - King Faisal Specialist Hospital & Research Centre (KFSH&RC) has inked a non-binding memorandum of understanding (MoU) with Oracle Cerner to boost their collaboration in developing shared ideas and research in the fields of data and AI.

In line with Saudi Arabia’s Vision 2030, the collaboration aims to support the creation of a data-driven and AI-supported nation, which in turn will create employment opportunities for the people of Saudi Arabia.

The signing was announced during the Global AI Summit 2022 held by the Saudi Authority for Data and Artificial Intelligence (SDAIA) in Riyadh.

Providing healthcare practices

The MoU covers healthcare information systems, enterprise resource planning, business continuity plans, and AI innovations focused on providing healthcare practices that serve the Saudi population.

"Our organisations have already identified many applied healthcare intelligence collaboration projects at KFSH&RC. This MoU with Oracle Cerner will further emphasise and strengthen our pledge to ensure excellence in the use of data-driven intelligence in the exploration of transforming the healthcare delivery model," said Osama Alswailem, MD, MA, Cert Dir, Chief Information Officer, KFSH&RC.

This announcement aligns with the country’s aspirations to realise the value of data as a key driver and an asset that will build a digital government, powered by AI.

Innovative projects

Enabling further healthcare innovations and advancements will be possible by creating and implementing innovative projects that leverage the power of data. In addition, the MoU will reinforce KFSH&RC’s digital transformation and help build new skills and capabilities that cement the organisation’s position as a thriving leader in research and innovation in the region.

“This agreement is an exciting milestone that will strengthen local expertise in the use of big data and leverage the many opportunities that come with AI. This will open doors to new clinical advancements that will help reshape patient care and help empower caregivers to design more engaging and effective patient experiences,” said Akram Sami, Vice President and Managing Director, Oracle Cerner in the Middle East and Africa.

