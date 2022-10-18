Saudi Arabia's Al Moammar Information Systems Co. has won a contract from NEOM for a total of 58.18 million riyals ($15 million).

In a regulatory filing on Tadawul on Tuesday, the company said it will provide services related to research collaborations that will be aligned with NOEM’s stated aims in the field of emergent technology, cognitive computing, etc.

The contract is set to be signed on October 31.

NEOM is the $500 billion flagship project of the Saudi crown prince. NEOM Tech & Digital, a subsidiary, is reported to have invested $1 billion in 2022 in AI, including a metaverse platform.

(Writing by Brinda Darasha; editing by Seban Scaria)

