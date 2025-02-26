Riyadh: Acting President of the Transport General Authority (TGA) Dr. Rumaih Al-Rumaih affirmed that the ride-hailing sector in the Kingdom is experiencing rapid growth, with the total earnings of Saudi male and female drivers in ride-hailing applications surpassing SAR2 billion annually.

This reflects the significant economic impact of this sector and its role as a key contributor to enhancing quality of life and supporting flexible employment opportunities for citizens.



This announcement was made during an event hosted by Uber Saudi Arabia to launch its annual report on the economic impact of the ride-hailing sector in the Kingdom.



In a press release issued today, Dr. Al-Rumaih explained that the number of trips completed through ride-hailing applications in the Kingdom reached 80.5 million in 2024, recording a growth rate of 26% compared to the previous year. This highlights the increasing reliance on smart technologies in the transport sector and their role in efficiently and flexibly meeting urban mobility needs. He also noted that the number of drivers registered on digital platforms increased by 27%, reaching 332,000 drivers, including 22,000 female Saudi drivers, representing a 48% increase compared to the previous year. He emphasized that there has been a noticeable improvement in customer satisfaction levels, particularly in waiting times, ride acceptance speed, and vehicle quality, reflecting the success of regulatory frameworks and the continuous development of this sector.



In conclusion, Dr. Al-Rumaih reaffirmed that the TGA remains committed to developing regulatory and legislative frameworks that support the growth of the ride-hailing sector and promote investment opportunities. This ensures service sustainability, adherence to the highest quality standards, and the integration of modern technologies such as electric vehicles and autonomous mobility, leading to a smarter and more flexible transport ecosystem in the Kingdom.