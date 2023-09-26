Riyadh: The Communications, Space and Technology Commission (CST) has published the Frequency Spectrum Regulations for Maritime Services, which aims to regulate the use of maritime radio services, raise the efficiency of spectrum use by organizing the channels for these services, and ensure international harmonization to protect these services from harmful interference.



The document highlights the main elements for regulating maritime services, such as types of licenses, management of numbering resources, technical terms and conditions for licensing, and frequency allocations for maritime radio services.



The maritime radio services are of essential help to the maritime sector, in communications, navigation, distress and safety.



According to CST, this document plays a role in managing the use of maritime radio services, raising the efficiency spectrum use in the Kingdom, according to best international practices, and providing spectrum for all maritime radio services in the Kingdom while ensuring compliance with international regulations and protection from wireless interference. The document can be viewed on CST website:



https://regulations.citc.gov.sa/en/pages/public-decision.aspx#/publicDecisionDetails/1480