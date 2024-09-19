Aramco and SLB have signed an agreement with the aim of co-developing, commercialising, and utilising digital solutions to help mitigate greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions in industrial sectors.

These solutions would be integrated within SLB’s digital sustainability platform, building on the collaboration announced in 2022.

The SLB digital sustainability platform will enable industrial companies to accelerate their progress toward net zero by more easily measuring, reporting and verifying (MRV) their emissions. This data and intelligence not only assists customers in ensuring compliance but also enables them to implement more strategic decarbonisation actions, such as enhancing energy efficiency, reducing methane emissions, and advancing carbon capture, utilisation, and storage (CCUS) initiatives.

“Data is essential to support increasing calls for emissions transparency, and taking decisive actions on decarbonisation investments,” said Rakesh Jaggi, president of Digital and Integration, SLB. “The digital sustainability platform provides the means to leverage data at scale to drive emission reduction outcomes. We aim to expand the SLB suite of solutions with Aramco’s innovative technologies.”

The agreement establishes a framework for development of several digital solutions on SLB’s digital sustainability platform. These include Aramco’s in-house Combined Heat Power (CHP) optimisation solution that could potentially improve energy efficiency, and Flare Monitoring System (FMS) solution that is anticipated to mitigate field emissions, as well as a new co-developed decarbonisation planning solution for the forecasting of emissions, and simulating scenarios that aims to determine optimal GHG emissions mitigation pathways. These solutions are expected to leverage SLB’s digital sustainability platform’s security, data management, analytical, and AI capabilities for access at global scale.

“For several years, Aramco has been working towards mitigating GHG emissions from its operations with its own internally developed technologies,” said Walid Al Naeem, Aramco Engineering VP & Chief Engineer. “This agreement marks another milestone in our partnership with SLB, to bring our innovation and expertise to the global energy and industrial market.”

Through this collaboration, both companies aim to demonstrate their ambitions for GHG emissions mitigation and localisation through talent development for the project in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.

Copyright 2024 Al Hilal Publishing and Marketing Group Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).