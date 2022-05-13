Washington - Currently on a visit to the United States of America, the Chairman of the Board of Directors of Saudi Space Commission (SSC) Eng. Abdullah bin Amer Al-Sawaha held yesterday, (Thursday) a number of meetings with CEOs of U.S. space companies to exchange experiences and enhance the joint capabilities of the space sector.

The meetings were attended by the acting CEO of the Saudi Space Commission Dr. Mohammed bin Saud Al-Tamimi.

The meetings came within the current official visit of Eng. Al-Sawaha to the United States of America.

Eng. Al-Sawaha met with President, CEO and Co-Founder of Axiom Space, Inc., Michael Suffredini and CEO of (Redwire) Peter Canetto.

The meetings discussed several main themes aimed at exchanging experiences and technologies related to microgravity platforms, joint cooperation to localize the satellite industry, seeking to enhance joint capabilities to discover space debris and effectively contributing to building advanced navigational systems.