Washington - Minister of Communications and Information Technology of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia Eng. Abdullah bin Amer Al-Swaha, held in his capacity as Chairman of the Board of Directors of the Saudi Space Commission, a number of bilateral meetings with US space companies in Washington today, as part of his official visit to the United States of America.

During bilateral meetings, Eng. Al-Swaha reviewed ways to enhance relations between the two friendly countries, and opportunities for joint cooperation in light of the Kingdom Vision 2030, as well as ways to enhance innovation and pioneering projects as well as to transfer advanced technologies and localize them in the space sector.

Eng. Al-Swaha met with James D. Taiclet, Chairman of the Board of Directors and CEO of Lockheed Martin Corporation; Dylan Taylor, Chairman of the Board of Directors and CEO of Voyager Space; and Leanne Caret, Executive Vice President of Boeing conglomerate.

The meetings were attended by a number of senior officials.

