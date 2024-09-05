Riyadh: The third annual Global AI Summit, taking place next week in Riyadh, will be centered primarily on showcasing the rapid advancements in generative artificial intelligence (AI) and formulating a shared international opinion on how to optimally benefit from the immense capabilities of this technology, given its importance as one of the most important modern technologies contributing notably to rapid technological advancement and increasing innovation and growth opportunities across various fields that benefit all of humanity.



The summit highlights this technology as a pathway towards general AI and encouraging a deep understanding of its future impacts. The high-profile summit also aims to raise awareness among the private and public sectors, the non-profit sector, and individuals about the various applications of generative AI technologies in different aspects of life. Such technologies offer numerous advantages that can be employed across various domains, marking a qualitative leap in the ability of machines to interact with users.



The summit falls within Saudi Arabia's international initiatives aimed at raising global awareness of advanced technologies. This includes the release of the Saudi Data and Artificial Intelligence Authority (SDAIA) guidelines document for using generative AI tools (Generative AI Principles) in January. The document outlines principles governing the use of government data, including integrity and fairness, reliability and safety, transparency and interpretability, accountability and responsibility, privacy and security, humanity, and social and environmental benefits.



In February, SDAIA launched the "Generative AI Academy" in cooperation with NVIDIA to build a qualified generation in this important field, believing in the importance of developing qualified and globally competitive national capabilities to achieve ambitious aspirations and goals.



Generative AI technologies have immense contributions to helping enhance quality, increase potential and efficiency in business, improve productivity, accelerate research, enhance customer experiences, develop business processes, boost employee productivity, and support creative tasks.



The Kingdom is committed to maximizing the benefits of these technologies in line with the Saudi Vision 2030 to enhance the its pioneering leadership position in these areas.