RIYADH — The Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques Scholarship Program announced the opening of the door for applications for the preparatory foreign scholarship program in space discipline.



The program targets students wishing to qualify for a bachelor’s degree to study at Georgia Institute of Technology (Georgia Tech) in the United States of America. The 9-month course will begin in August, and the period for submitting application for the course started on June 11 and will conclude on June 30.



The Scholarship Program had previously fixed a set of requirements for joining the scholarship program for space majors, including the academic excellence in secondary school graduation; ability test; achievement test, as well as the language proficiency test such as test of English as a Foreign Language (TOEFL), International English Language Testing System (IELTS), STEP, and standardized tests (SAT), in addition to the international prizes obtained by the applicant, and the published scientific research papers.

