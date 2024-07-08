SHANGHAI — Fahd Al-Rabadi, head of the National Data Management Office at the Saudi Data and Artificial Intelligence Authority (SDAIA), affirmed the commitment of Saudi Arabia, represented by SDAIA, to ensuring the development of ethical and responsible AI, both domestically and globally.



He emphasized SDAIA's significant role in strengthening global governance efforts for artificial intelligence, overseeing regulation, development, and management within Saudi Arabia.



Al-Rabadi delivered these remarks at the International Conference on Artificial Intelligence and the High-Level Meeting on International Governance of Artificial Intelligence 2024, held from July 4 to 6, 2024, in Shanghai. The conference was titled "Governance of Artificial Intelligence for Good and for All."



Al-Rabadi highlighted Saudi Arabia's substantial investments in AI research and development and the establishment of specialized centers in collaboration with leading international technology companies.



He noted that Saudi Arabia aims for global leadership in AI, leveraging its transformative power across various sectors to achieve Vision 2030 goals.



He pointed out that SDAIA actively collaborates with organizations, governments, and industry leaders worldwide to create global AI governance frameworks that foster innovation and uphold ethical standards.



Additionally, he mentioned SDAIA's involvement in the initial international scientific report on advanced AI safety, a collaborative effort of 75 experts from 30 countries, the European Union, and the United Nations.



Al-Rabadi reiterated SDAIA's commitment to AI development through international cooperation, ethical advocacy, regulatory framework contributions, knowledge exchange, and support for AI initiatives both locally and internationally.



He stressed the importance of AI ethics, including integrity, fairness, privacy, security, reliability, safety, transparency, interpretability, accountability, responsibility, humanity, and social and environmental benefits.



He called for a future where AI drives positive change, addressing global challenges, promoting sustainable development, and fostering a more inclusive and equal society.



At the end of his speech, Al-Rabadi invited representatives of the countries participating in the conference to attend the third edition of the World Summit on Artificial Intelligence, organized by Saudi Arabia and SDAIA, in Riyadh, in September 2024. He indicated that the summit will be a forum for bright minds from around the world to explore AI's possibilities and its impact across various fields.

