Samsung Gulf Electronics on Sunday expanded its market-leading TV portfolio with the launch of Samsung OLED range, available in 55-inch and 65-inch screen sizes. Samsung OLED TVs feature over eight million self-lit pixels equipped with Quantum Dot Technology that can deliver brighter, more accurate highlights and realistic colours.

“We are excited to announce the launch of Samsung OLED, representing the very cutting-edge in TV technology in our 2022 range of home entertainment products,” said Nikola Aksentijevic, head of Visual Display Group, Samsung Gulf Electronics.

“There has been a dramatic shift in what consumers are looking for and the launch of Samsung OLED reinforces our commitment to delivering the best entertainment experience to fulfill the needs of consumers and empower their lifestyles, whilst helping them unlock new experiences,” he said.

Aksentijevic said Samsung is an award-winning global leader in TV innovation and immersive entertainment solutions. "OLED 4k Smart TV is a token to that effort as the brand continues to anticipate consumer needs with cutting-edge technology,” he said.

Samsung’s OLED TV model, the S95B, offers yet another option for consumers to personalise their experiences based on their personal tastes. It brings together the cutting-edge performance of the Neural Quantum Processor 4K and the intelligent experiences of the Tizen platform with the incredible sound experiences of Samsung Object Tracking Sound and Q-Symphony- with Dolby Atmos, all wrapped up in a LaserSlim design.

Powered by the Neural Quantum Processor 4K that is built into Samsung’s flagship Neo QLED 8K and 4K models, the S95 also features an OLED brightness booster and perceptional color mapping to deliver brighter, more accurate highlights and the most realistic, lifelike colors. The S95B features technologies that deliver improved brightness and realistic color not previously available from OLED technology.

The new TV goes beyond just panel technology for a screen experience well beyond what has been available from OLED TVs to date and is yet another option for consumers to customize their experiences.

Launching at the height of the football seasons, the new Samsung OLED and can be purchased from Samsung stores, Samsung.com and select retailers.

Copyright © 2022 Khaleej Times. All Rights Reserved. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).

