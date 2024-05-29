Riyadh: SAMI Advanced Electronics Company (SAMI-AEC), a wholly owned subsidiary of SAMI, said in a press release issued yesterday that it signed a cooperation agreement with the National Unified Purchasing Company (NUPCO), a PIF company, on May 27, 2024.



As per the agreement solutions will be provided for tracking medication, and IT infrastructure, and local content will increase through medical device manufacturing and maintenance.



The partnership, said the release, demonstrates SAMI-AEC’s unremitting efforts to build a harmonious healthcare system applicable in Saudi Arabia, based on digital technologies.



SAMI-AEC CEO Eng. Ziad Al-Musallam said: “We are pleased and honored to collaborate with NUPCO, as this agreement underscores the unwavering commitment of both entities to bolstering efforts aimed at enhancing the healthcare ecosystem in Saudi Arabia. At SAMI-AEC, we firmly believe in the significance of augmenting public health services through digital solutions and delivering e-health services. This involves integrating effective, fast technologies to empower the healthcare sector, in line with the objectives of Saudi Vision 2030."



NUPCO CEO Fahd Al-Shibl said the agreement will play an important role in strengthening the healthcare infrastructure and facilitating access to the integrated technology offered by SAMI-Advanced Electronics Company.