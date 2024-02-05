The Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) in Dubai signed an agreement with Amazon Web Services (AWS), a subsidiary company of Amazon that specialises in providing cloud computing platforms and application programming interfaces.

The main goal of this partnership is to support the RTA's transition to cloud computing and exchange knowledge and best practices in areas such as application programming, artificial intelligence, data solutions, Augmented Reality (AR), virtual reality (VR), and the Internet of Things (IoT).

Through this partnership, RTA seeks to employ the latest digital technologies to support its transition to cloud computing and enhance digital transformation in the services it generally provides to the public in the emirate of Dubai.

Mohammed Al Mudharreb, CEO of the Corporate Technology Support Services Sector, signed the agreement on behalf of RTA, and Wojciech Bajda, Director of the Public Sector in the Middle East and Africa, signed it on behalf of Amazon Web Service (AWS)

To this effect, Al Mudharreb stated, “This agreement aligns with RTA's objective to enhance its leading position and adopt the latest technological innovations, including cloud computing. We are collaborating with specialised companies such as Amazon Web Services to keep pace with technology advancements.”

Wojciech Pajda added, "This cooperation with the RTA in Dubai represents an important step towards enhancing digital transformation in the region. We are proud to support RTA using cloud computing and artificial intelligence to improve its services and promote innovation in Dubai.”

Through this partnership with AWS, RTA aspires to enhance its technologies and improve its services provided to the public, as this agreement represents a qualitative shift towards an advanced digital future, which contributes to employing the latest technologies, such as cloud computing and artificial intelligence to enhance innovation and improve the user experience in the emirate of Dubai.