Red Sea Global (RSG), the multi-project developer behind the world’s most ambitious regenerative tourism destinations, The Red Sea and Amaala, has joined forces with Zain KSA and the French Serge Ferrari Group, to deliver a groundbreaking digital experience at its Ummahat Island at the Red Sea development in Saudi Arabia.

Announcing the new technical breakthrough, RSG said it has, along with Zain KSA, designed and installed innovative telecom towers to provide visitors with an unprecedented communication experience that combines speed and efficiency of service.

At the same time, the towers are fully blended with the aesthetic elements of the island, ensuring that guests enjoy an exceptional experience on the white beaches of Ummahat, with its charming turquoise waters and stunning landscapes, it stated.

According to RSG, the completion of the towers coincides with the opening of The St. Regis Red Sea Resort, with Nujuma, A Ritz Carlton Reserve, also located on the island, preparing to welcome its first guests imminently.

"Today, we are developing a future of stunning destinations that put people and planet at the centre," remarked Dr Ahmed Alsohaily, the Group Head of Technology at Red Sea Global.

"As we aspire to be leaders in sustainable development and environmental responsibility around the world, we are well aware that achieving this ambitious goal requires working with partners who share our vision, a common ethical and social commitment, as well as a desire for innovation and uniqueness," he stated.

The project, he stated, had five main objectives - to provide an ideal 5G service; enhance the island's magnificent visual scene; reduce emissions through the use of 100% clean energy; preserve biodiversity and enable tower sharing among all licensed telecom operators in KSA.

The towers are powered by the world's first net zero energy 5G network, recently launched by RSG and Zain KSA and the first of its kind in the world.

In addition to being 100% solar powered, these towers are designed in a way that allows air circulation to reduce cooling costs, and they do not require high maintenance, said Alsohaily.

"Characterised by their unique design, including the use of innovative materials produced by the French Serge Ferrari Group, the towers blend in with the nature of Ummahat Island, ensuring the preservation of the magnificent vistas and the minimal use of land space," he added.

Zain KSA Marketing and Business Development Executive Engineer Sultan Abdullah Alhadlag, said: "Over the past few years, our approach to strategic partnerships has proven its effectiveness in terms of contributing to supporting the development process of our kingdom in line with our wise leadership’s aspirations and Saudi Vision 2030’s goals."

"We have always been keen to promote and localise innovation in order to employ all our technical capabilities and capacities in serving our beloved kingdom. Since sustainability is at the heart of our strategy, we have always worked to implement responsible practices and investments which ensure that all infrastructure, services and digital solutions are environmentally friendly and conserve our natural resources," stated Alhadlag.

"Having achieved with our partner, RSG, the launch of the world's first zero-carbon 5G network, today we are recording a new joint achievement that will consolidate our efforts to contribute to human well-being, nature conservation and ensuring its sustainability for future generations. With this in mind, these new towers, which are now operational at Ummahat Island, will be the gateway to a new era of national technological progress towards greater human well-being and the permanence and sustainability of nature," he added.

Serge Ferrari Foundation President Sébastien Baril said: "The challenges of the ecological transition must lead us to transform our organization. This means changing our business model to focus on solutions, with an innovative materials approach to reduce our impact and contribute to a better world."

RSG and Zain KSA are working together to support KSA's direction through the Saudi Green Initiative to increase use of clean energy, reduce carbon emissions, and protect the environment.

This also aligns with Saudi Vision 2030’s goals of improving the quality of life and protecting future generations, as well as curbing carbon emissions by more than 500,000 tons annually by 2030, and achieving zero emissions by 2060.

In 2023, The Red Sea welcomed its first guests, with two of its hotels now open. The Red Sea International Airport has been receiving a regular schedule of flights since September 2023, said the developer.

Upon completion in 2030, The Red Sea destination will comprise 50 resorts, offering up to 8,000 hotel rooms and more than 1,000 residential properties across 22 islands and six inland sites. The destination will also include luxury marinas, golf courses, entertainment and leisure facilities, it added.

