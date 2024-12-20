Riyadh – OmniOps, the first Saudi Arabia-based AI Infrastructure Technology provider, has closed a SAR 30 million (nearly $8 million) funding round from GMS Capital Ventures.

The investment will enable the company to scale its operations, enhance research and development (R&D), and bolster AI infrastructure in Saudi Arabia, according to a press release.

Founded in 2024 by Mohammed Altassan, OmniOps provides advanced and high-performance computing (HPC) solutions developed to support businesses and industries of all sizes with scalable infrastructure.

Mohammed Altassan, Founding CEO of OmniOps, said: “Optimising AI infrastructure and workloads through OmniOps helps our clients achieve a potential 50% reduction in GPU power consumption and double their workload speed, resulting in up to 14x improvement in GPU inference efficiency.”

“This allows them to confidently embrace artificial intelligence with enhanced power consumption and significantly improved total cost of ownership,” Altassan elaborated.

GMS Ventures commented: “In addition to significant financial support, GMS Ventures will leverage its extensive experience and global network to help OmniOps solidify its leadership position within the Saudi AI ecosystem.”

All Rights Reserved - Mubasher Info © 2005 - 2022 Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).

