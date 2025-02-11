DOHA: According to a report by Statista, the revenue in the business intelligence software market of Qatar is estimated to amount to $13.91m (QR50.72m) in the current year, showing a compound annual growth rate of 3.79 percent by 2029. This also indicates a market volume of $16.14m (QR58.86m) during the forecast period.

Additionally, the report states that the average ‘Spend per Employee’ in the business intelligence software market of Qatar is projected to reach $6.61 (QR24.10) in 2025.

Research experts in the country state that the growing demand for business intelligence software is driven by its focus on diversifying its economy and improving data-driven decision-making in various industries.

Business intelligence (BI) is a technology-driven process that enables an organisation’s executives, managers, and employees to make informed business decisions. As part of the BI process, relevant data is gathered and prepared for analysis. Queries are executed on the data, and the resulting analytics are used to guide operational decision-making and strategic planning.

Commenting on the report, industry leaders said that business intelligence encompasses data analytics and business analytics, but they are just components of the larger process. BI aids users in deriving insights from data analysis. This has enabled to enhance the business intelligence software in the country.

On the other hand, data scientists focus on the intricacies of data, employing advanced statistics and predictive analytics to uncover patterns and predict future trends.

Meanwhile, the projected revenue in the business intelligence software market in the world is anticipated to amount to $29.51bn (QR107.46bn) in 2025.

Data reveals that it is based on the estimated CAGR of 5.35 percent in the next four years, which would result in a market volume of $36.35bn (QR132.37bn) by 2029.

Furthermore, the report showed that the average ‘Spend per Employee’ in the business intelligence software market is expected to amount to $8.21 (QR29.90) in 2025.

Business intelligence software in the United States continues to dominate with its advanced technology and high adoption rates.

When comparing on a global scale, the data highlighted that the United States is expected to generate the highest revenue with $14,640m in 2025.

Analysts note that the primary objective of BI initiatives is to foster better business decisions that help companies boost revenue, enhance operational efficiency, and gain a competitive edge over rivals. To achieve this, BI combines analytics, data visualisation, and reporting tools, along with various methodologies for managing and analysing data.

