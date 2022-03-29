Bahrain - stc Bahrain, a world-class digital enabler, and cloud infrastructure provider Radian Arc have deployed a new point of presence (PoP) in Bahrain, utilising Radian Arc’s proprietary GPU Edge technology.

This PoP will enhance stc Bahrain’s cloud services in the wider Middle East, including cloud gaming and future applications provided by Radian Arc, the two entities announced as part of their participation in Capacity Middle East Conference 2022.

Radian Arc is also partnering with cloud gaming platform Blacknut to bring their technology into the region, reinforcing stc Bahrain’s vision to offer improved and more reliable connections for cloud services. This partnership will enable access to over 400 games with low latency and faster start times in the region.

Array of cloud-based applications

Following the rollout of cloud gaming, Radian Arc and stc Bahrain plan to bring an array of cloud-based applications to accelerate digital transformation activities in the region; such as Artificial Intelligence (AI), Blockchain, and Internet of Things (IOT) adoption.

The availability of this robust platform ensures that these CPU-intensive applications will be offered at a fraction of the cost of a high-end machine.

“The enrichment of our cloud services with the introduction of Radian Arc’s technology demonstrates our commitment to fulfill the digital needs of the region,” stated Saad Odeh, Chief Wholesale Officer of stc Bahrain.

“This partnership guarantees our market readiness to empower users with access to emerging technologies.”

Elevating service offerings

“As we continue to expand access to cloud gaming around the world, we want to find partners who can elevate our service offerings to telcos and improve the gaming experiences we provide to players,” said David Cook, CEO of Radian Arc.

“stc Bahrain’s PoP allows us and Blacknut to improve the quality of cloud gaming for customers in the Middle East, and it opens opportunities for future digital development in the region.”

Capacity Middle East, from March 28 to 31 in Dubai, is the largest carrier meeting for the Middle Eastern region, uniting the region’s key ICT players representing the carrier, cloud, hyperscaler, content, digital infrastructure, edge, software, data centre and technology industries.

