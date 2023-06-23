Doha, Qatar: QNB Group, in collaboration with IBM (NYSE: IBM) and its ecosystem partner, Mannai InfoTech, an ICT Division under Mannai Trading Company WLL have delivered an innovative, pioneering and engaging Digital Banking experience to its customers. IBM Consulting’s Business Transformation expertise, the IBM Garage methodology and innovative technology solutions played a key role in this success story.

The project aimed to deliver a seamless Digital Banking experience for QNB’s customers by implementing a futuristic Omni Channel solution. The implementation of this architecture has resulted in unprecedented simplicity in version maintenance, dynamic scaling, service governance and service discovery.

These advancements from IBM, together with the support of the ecosystem partner Mannai InfoTech, has allowed QNB to offer a more sophisticated banking environment, which has increased efficiency, enriched resiliency, streamlined operations, and improved productivity, ultimately benefiting the end-user experience.

In addition, integration architects from IBM Consulting guided the installation and configuration of IBM App Connect Enterprise, assisting with the deployment and testing of the infrastructure and supporting QNB to easily govern their integrations to ensure the security and integrity of their data, applications and services.

“Major financial institutions need to adopt an unparalleled mindset to expand their digital footprint, to align with the challenges and changes in the marketplace. At QNB, we engage with our trusted partners, such as IBM to leverage innovation and build smarter industry solutions. Having a cloud-native solution will significantly enhance our infrastructure and improve business productivity.” Maryam Mohd Al-Kuwari, Senior Executive Vice President - Group Information Technology, QNB.

“This project is a significant milestone in our long-standing relationship with QNB, as we assist the Group in its journey to implement its cloud roadmap from the get-go. We are delighted to to be able to support QNB to update and streamline its operations and increase efficiencies,” said Wissam Shmait, Country Manager and Technology leader at IBM Qatar.

“We are immensely proud of the collaborative efforts put forth by the dedicated team at Mannai InfoTech in implementing QNB’s Digital Banking Experience. By seamlessly integrating innovative features and ensuring a user-centric approach, we have created a robust and secure platform that revolutionizes the banking experience for QNB’s customers. This achievement reinforces Mannai InfoTech’s position as a trusted partner in supporting Qatar’s vision for a technologically advanced and customer-centric banking ecosystem”, said Binu M. R, Senior Vice President at Mannai InfoTech.

To revolutionize QNB’s digital banking with a hybrid cloud approach, IBM implemented a microservices architecture using IBM’s Cloud Pak for Integration, deployed on Red Hat OpenShift; a platform that provides a single, unified experience that connect applications and data across any cloud.

Every layer of the technology stack was re-designed and modernised to support this vision.

