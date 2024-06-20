Doha, Qatar: Mobile internet speed in Qatar was the fastest in the world in May 2024, according to the Speedtest Global Index results.

The median download speed in Qatar was 329.37 Mbps while the upload speed was 25.36 Mbps in May this year.

Qatar has been consistently recognised for its exceptional performance, securing the top position on Ookla’s Speedtest Global Index for mobile broadband speeds in February, March, and April of this year.

Next on the list was the UAE at 309.77 Mbps, which had the fastest median download speed in May 2024. Furthermore, the list includes Kuwait (233.78 Mbps), Denmark (147.33 Mbps), Norway (142.23 Mbps), South Korea (139.98 Mbps), Iceland (139.01 Mbps).

Speedtest data shows mobile speeds massively outpaced Wi-Fi, with 14 airports showing faster median downloads over mobile than the fastest airport for Wi-Fi. “Hamad International Airport in Qatar had the fastest median download speed over mobile on our list at 442.49 Mbps during first quarter of 2024,” it noted.

The list further includes, Shanghai Hongqiao International Airport (341.19 Mbps), Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport (295.94 Mbps), Shanghai Pudong International Airport (264.71 Mbps),Chongqing Jiangbei International Airport (258.42 Mbps), and Istanbul Airport (255.51 Mbps).

HIA has been named the World’s Best Airport 2024 in the World Airport Awards, held at Passenger Terminal EXPO in Frankfurt on April 17, 2024.

It has also won awards for the World’s Best Airport Shopping and the Best Airport in the Middle East.

Following the FIFA World Cup 2022, the first in the Middle East and the pioneering global football competition to be supported by 5G networks, Qatar welcomed an estimated 1.5 million fans for the 18th edition of the Asian Football Confederation’s (AFC) Asian Cup from January 12 to February 10, 2024.

Qatar’s stadiums delivered world-class 5G network performance.

All six stadiums we tracked during the competition had a median download speed of at least 600 Mbps.

The Ahmed bin Ali Stadium took a top spot with a speed of 964.33 Mbps.

Superior network capabilities significantly enhanced web browsing and real-time online services.

The high download speeds combined with ultra-low latency, under 34 ms across the stadiums, suggest that fans experienced minimal lag when streaming, video calling, or gaming online.

The web browsing experience over 5G was excellent, evidenced by the low webpage load times ranging from 1.0 to 1.4 seconds.

The country was well-prepared for the AFC Asian Cup, drawing from its experience as the host of the 2022 FIFA World Cup.

5G is helping to transform the live event experience, creating a more engaging and interactive experience.

Spectators and fans expect to share their experiences with friends and family through social media and stream the actions while watching live action from the pitch and replays from multiple angles and enjoy augmented reality games and services.

The FIFA World Cup 2022 saw 5G networks support 2.45 million cumulative stadium spectators and set a high standard, surpassing other major events like the French Open and Wimbledon in terms of 5G download speeds. The two local operators, Vodafone and Ooredoo, invested heavily in 5G infrastructure in preparation for this regional sporting event.

