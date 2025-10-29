Meeza, Qatar’s leading data centre and managed IT services provider, has signed a major agreement with a global hyperscaler and cloud service provider, to provide 6 megawatts of data centre services in the first phase.

This agreement, worth QAR750 million ($205.54 million), represents a significant strategic step toward strengthening Qatar’s position as a regional hub for digital infrastructure and attracting global technology investments.

The new data centre campus will provide the highest levels of reliability and efficiency, supporting the hyperscaler’s cloud and AI workloads.

Mohammed Ali Al-Ghaithani, Chief Executive Officer of Meeza, stated: “Our collaboration with one of the world’s fastest-growing cloud service providers is a strong testament to Meeza’s continued pivotal role — not only in accelerating Qatar’s digital transformation plans but also in reinforcing its position as a trusted destination for global investments, technology infrastructure, cloud computing, and digital transformation.”

Work is currently underway on the first phase, which will deliver 6 megawatts of capacity dedicated to supporting cloud computing, artificial intelligence, and big data processing applications. The subsequent phases will expand progressively to reach a total capacity of 44 megawatts in the coming years.

By combining Meeza’s local expertise with the global reach of the leading hyperscaler, the company is setting new benchmarks for excellence in the design, operation, and management of data centres providing world-class infrastructure that meets the highest international standards, said a company statement.

Copyright 2025 Al Hilal Publishing and Marketing Group Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).

