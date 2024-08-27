QNB, the largest financial institution in the Middle East and Africa, has teamed up with Ooredoo, Qatar’s leading telecommunications provider, to launch a series of exclusive packages for QNB First members. These member-exclusive packages, which will be available from August 25, 2024, to December 31, 2025, are designed to reward loyalty and offer a range of premium privileges.

The new packages, created specifically for QNB First members, will provide an array of benefits including unlimited local calls, unlimited local data, and unlimited roaming across the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) region. Additionally, QNB First members can enjoy complimentary subscriptions and premium perks by presenting their QNB First debit or credit cards at any Ooredoo store in Qatar.

This initiative aligns with QNB First’s commitment to offering unmatched luxury services and reflects the bank’s strategy to enhance the exclusive lifestyle of its priority banking members. The new packages aim to elevate the banking experience by seamlessly blending financial services with premium telecom benefits, ensuring that members enjoy maximum convenience and connectivity.

Adel Ali Al Malki, Senior Executive Vice President of Group Retail Banking at QNB, expressed his enthusiasm about the collaboration. “We are happy to announce the launch of this campaign in partnership with Ooredoo, which comes as a testament to our efforts in providing a premium banking experience with a host of valuable products and services, tailored to fit the unique requirements of our QNB First members. We hope to continue providing high-quality products and services for our members and customers in all of our future campaigns and collaborations,” said Al Malki.

Echoing the sentiment Thani Ali Al Malki, Chief Business Officer at Ooredoo Qatar, said: “We are delighted to partner with QNB to bring our premium telecom services and lifestyle experiences to QNB First members. This collaboration underscores our commitment to providing innovative, customer-focused solutions that enhance the everyday lives of our customers. We look forward to offering these exclusive benefits and ensuring our customers enjoy the best that both Ooredoo and QNB have to offer.”

© Copyright Qatar Tribune. All Rights Reserved. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).

