Doha: While modern advancements like Artificial Intelligence (AI) and the Internet of Things (IoT) are driving transformation, Qatar is one of the leaders in the world in utilising technology.

Speaking to The Peninsula on the sidelines of Qatar Travel Mart, Dr. Fethi Filali (pictured), Director of Technology and Research (CTO), Qatar Mobility Innovations Center (QMIC) highlighted how Qatar is advancing towards its National Vision 2030 and the impact of AI on the travel and tourism industry.

Dr. Filali explained how QMIC envisions the role of AI in understanding visitor behaviour and preferences to customise tourism experiences while ensuring privacy and ethical data use.

“It is our responsibility to ensure that every AI solution we deploy provides clear information about where data is stored, how it is managed, and for what purpose it is used. Most importantly, all these practices must strictly adhere to the country’s regulations on data protection and governance to build trust and ensure compliance,” he noted.

Commenting on the growth of AI, Dr. Filali said, “AI will undoubtedly play a crucial role in coming years. Qatar has its National Vision 2030 and well-defined AI strategy to support this progress. AI is instrumental in empowering the services the nation is offering to the visitors and travelers and in creating new innovative and personalized solutions. The ultimate objective is to attract more visitors to the country while ensuring they enjoy the best possible experiences.”

Qatar’s National AI Strategy is focused on six pillars which include education, data access, employment, business, research, and ethics, that together will guide Qatar towards the transition to an AI future.

The country’s efforts to leverage artificial intelligence is to enhance its digital economy, achieve economic diversification, transportation efficiency, and produce world-class artificial intelligence applications to become a model for AI-based future.

This state-of-the-art Hamad International Airport (HIA) is designed to create a seamless travel experience for arriving, departing and transferring passengers through smart solutions. The facility is one of the best in the world when it comes to experiences of the travelers from the arrival to the airport and to the departure as well, he noted.

The airport continues to grow and connect global travelers through its world-class premises – offering exquisite options for passengers and businesses alike.

Dr. Filali also pointed out the recently held AI Week 2024 at Qatar Science & Technology Park (QSTP) which attracted professionals, researchers, and startups operating in the field of AI, alongside technology enthusiasts from all over the world.

The event promoted Qatar’s role as a key central hub for innovation and technological advancements at the domestic and global levels. It also highlighted QSTP’s commitment to enhancing cutting-edge technologies and innovations in line with its unwavering efforts to support national and strategic objectives, the Qatar National Vision 2030, the third National Development Strategy, and digital agendas.

Talking about participating in QTM, he said, “As a panelist representing QMIC, I took part of the session titled ‘The Role of Digital and Smart Tourism in Enhancing Traveler Experiences’. The discussion focused on how digital technologies, including AI, the Internet of Things, AR/VR, and other transformative innovations, are transforming the tourism and travel industry to provide enhanced and more personalized traveler experiences.”

The exhibition is growing every year. The event is quite interesting as there are several stakeholders who are present like Visit Qatar, Katara Hospitality and several local hotels and tour operators.

“We also have countries from outside Qatar showcasing their tourism projects through dedicated booths. In this era of AI, the future is advancing faster than ever before. Therefore, it is essential for every stakeholder in the tourism and travel industry to embrace AI in developing relevant use cases. The ultimate goal is to personalise the experiences of visitors and tourists, ensuring they receive the best possible journey,” he added.

