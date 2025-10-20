Doha, Qatar: Building on its accelerated digital transformation plan, the Ministry of Municipality (MoM) has announced that the total number of its digital services has now reached 206, with a goal of over 400 e-services in the near future.

This milestone underscores the Ministry’s commitment to modernising service delivery and driving innovation in line with the country’s national digital transformation agenda. Several major digital projects are currently underway as part of a comprehensive strategy to make government services faster, smarter, and more accessible to the public.

The initiative is designed to enhance customer experience, boost operational efficiency, and ensure seamless access to municipal services anytime and anywhere through user-friendly digital platforms. Assistant Director of Customer Service and the Unified Contact Centre at the Ministry of Municipality, Amal Al Mohannadi, highlighted the Ministry’s recent achievements and future plans in digital transformation.

“The Ministry is undergoing a comprehensive digital transformation through its ‘Oun’ mobile application and its official website,” Al Mohannadi while speaking to Al Rayyan TV. “This automation allows customers to access services easily, at any time, from any location, aligning with the country’s vision of building a modern, smart government.”

Al Mohannadi noted that artificial intelligence is now being integrated across all service operations, with several AI-driven services scheduled for launch soon. She also highlighted a new package of digital services tailored for farmers, aimed at streamlining procedures and improving access to agricultural support.

The Unified Contact Centre (184) plays a central role in this transformation, enabling customers to submit inquiries, complaints, and suggestions, which are swiftly forwarded to relevant departments for resolution. One notable success story is the digitisation of the bulky waste collection service — an initiative proposed by a customer and implemented in just two weeks.

In addition to its online platforms, the Ministry maintains eight customer service offices across municipalities, along with dedicated offices in the urban planning and agricultural sectors. This hybrid model ensures services remain accessible both digitally and through physical service points.

The Ministry’s digital transformation efforts are already yielding tangible results. In 2025, a total of 172 services were made available through the Ministry’s website and 127 services through the Oun app. The total number of service requests across all platforms reached 618,990.

Of this, 156,845 requests were submitted via the Oun app, 278,821 through the website, and 132,071 through customer service offices. An additional 26,651 service requests were scheduled electronically.

The Oun application has recorded over 131,000 downloads on Android and iOS platforms, while the Ministry’s website has attracted more than 3.3 million visits this year. According to official statistics, 93 percent of all transactions were processed electronically, and 97.7 percent of customer service requests were completed efficiently — demonstrating the effectiveness of the Ministry’s digital strategy.

Customer engagement remains at the heart of these efforts. Through multiple communication channels —including the hotline, Oun app, email, WhatsApp, and in-person offices—the Ministry actively encourages the public to share feedback and suggestions.

